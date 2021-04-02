Noku Market Cap Reaches $9.44 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Noku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $9,364.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded up 85.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00051718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,332.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.89 or 0.00660328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00069690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

About Noku

NOKU is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

