Shopping (SPI) Trading Up 52.8% This Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Shopping has a market capitalization of $231.51 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping token can now be purchased for about $236.84 or 0.00395036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00066095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.30 or 0.00319077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00755213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00089426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00030063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 977,497 tokens.

Buying and Selling Shopping

