Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 486.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 105,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.69.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $10.33 on Friday, reaching $483.33. 872,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $136.63 and a one year high of $577.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.77.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

