Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,330,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $6.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,665. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.23 and its 200 day moving average is $173.93. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.67, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.