Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,730 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,984. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

