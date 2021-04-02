Nellore Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,500 Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Slack Technologies makes up approximately 0.3% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $90,488.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 292,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,278,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,716 shares of company stock worth $7,684,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,592. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.12 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

