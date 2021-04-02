PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives $48.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $147,689,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,407,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,116,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5,028.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 942,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,723,000 after buying an additional 923,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.65%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

