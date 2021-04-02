Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ryder System by 162.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ryder System by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:R opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

