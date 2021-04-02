Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.0 days.

BYCBF remained flat at $$2,225.00 during trading on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,860.00 and a 12 month high of $2,385.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,223.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,218.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

