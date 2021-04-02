The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BONTQ remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The Bon-Ton Stores has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About The Bon-Ton Stores

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

