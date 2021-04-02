Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,000. Interval Partners LP owned 0.23% of Crane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.02. 225,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.