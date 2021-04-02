Interval Partners LP Purchases 11,403 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franklin Resources by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,861 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

