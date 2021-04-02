Interval Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 2,832.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,693 shares during the quarter. The Wendy’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

