Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 586.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,389 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 61.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in SM Energy by 111.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

SM traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $18.93. 6,002,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,758. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

