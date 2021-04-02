Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 107,434 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 885.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,947,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,247,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 169,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 51,996 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $138,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,619 shares of company stock worth $5,061,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PS. DA Davidson lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

PS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. 2,704,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.