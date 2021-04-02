Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,772. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83.

