Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in AECOM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AECOM by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AECOM by 8.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in AECOM by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 285,221 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AECOM by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 514,432 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.38. 1,065,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.