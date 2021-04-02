$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $923.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $16.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $32.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after acquiring an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000.

Shares of PDD traded up $10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,315,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,203. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

