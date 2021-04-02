CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,009 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,001,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,647,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

