Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,297,000 after purchasing an additional 249,384 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,469,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 546,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REXR. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

