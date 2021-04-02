CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.02 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.28. 4,823,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.48 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $139.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

