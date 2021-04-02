Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504,605 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.36% of Agree Realty worth $214,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

