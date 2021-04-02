Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT at $64.36

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE:EQR opened at $72.51 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.