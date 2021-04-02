Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $232,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 198,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,558,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,524,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $47.47.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

