Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 1,571 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $254.23 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.94 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

