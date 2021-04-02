Albion Financial Group UT Purchases Shares of 138 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $242.95 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $250.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.93. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

