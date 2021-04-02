Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

