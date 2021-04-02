Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 154 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $252,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

NYSE:NSC opened at $271.18 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $136.65 and a 1-year high of $273.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.87 and a 200 day moving average of $238.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

