Albion Financial Group UT Takes $94,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,113.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

