InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases Shares of 22,450 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after buying an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,749,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,449 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.17 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

