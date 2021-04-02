14,997 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vale by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on VALE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.51.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

