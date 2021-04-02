Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $1,980.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,980.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,829.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,891.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,955.95. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,489.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

