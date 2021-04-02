ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ADCT opened at $25.52 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,921,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

