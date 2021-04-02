Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $315,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $4,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WWW opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

