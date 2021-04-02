DIGG (DIGG) Achieves Market Cap of $49.64 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $38,741.31 or 0.64618084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $49.64 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00065165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00319889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.49 or 0.00756399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00089642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00030120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010071 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

Buying and Selling DIGG

