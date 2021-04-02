Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090 over the last 90 days.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

NYSE:A opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $136.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

