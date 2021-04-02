UGAS (UGAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $725,277.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $725,277.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UGAS has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00051763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,175.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00662191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars.

