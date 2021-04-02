Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,396 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,711,000 after acquiring an additional 135,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,977 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after acquiring an additional 150,751 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 318,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.20. 711,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1712 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMO shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

