Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 373.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.43% of Rite Aid worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAD traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

RAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

