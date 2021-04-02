Interval Partners LP Invests $6.37 Million in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 126,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,168.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $62.90. 1,125,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $67.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

