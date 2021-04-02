Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $636.89 Million

Analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce $636.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $593.54 million to $650.50 million. Envista reported sales of $547.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,422. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,917. Envista has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

