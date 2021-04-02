Interval Partners LP Raises Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 45,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,174. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

