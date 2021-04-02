RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 425,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.87. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

