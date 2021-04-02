RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 425,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.87. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

