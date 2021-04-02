West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG opened at $59.93 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

