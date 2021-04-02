Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of GWR stock opened at C$20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.33, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.89 million and a P/E ratio of 421.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.42. Global Water Resources has a one year low of C$13.42 and a one year high of C$22.72.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

