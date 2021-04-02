Retirement Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,978,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 34,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29,035.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 106,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22.

