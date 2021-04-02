Fulcrum Equity Management Buys 679 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,595,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

PTNQ opened at $52.85 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86.

