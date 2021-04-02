Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 7,807 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 479.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after buying an additional 317,607 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 494.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after buying an additional 115,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $192.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.76. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

