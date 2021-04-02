Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 155 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $151.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average is $152.43. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

