Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $482.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.18 and a 200-day moving average of $412.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $240.58 and a 52-week high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

